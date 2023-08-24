Next September 8 marks one year since the death of Elizabeth II. The passing of the UK’s longest-serving and most popular queen, aged 96, shocked her nation and much of the world, and her official farewell to her became the biggest state funeral of the 21st century. The act brought together the entire British royal family. Their four children and eight grandchildren attended, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, despite their strained relationship with members of the crown after they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. to get away from the Windsors. Chance has wanted that a year later the Duke of Sussex returns to the United Kingdom just on such an important date as the anniversary of the death of his grandmother. But, this time, no family reunion is contemplated.

38-year-old Harry from England will fly from California to London on September 7 to attend the annual awards ceremony for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children and young people. He has been a patron of WellChild for 15 years and, in fact, this is one of the few organizations from his time as a working royal whose commitment he still maintains. “I am honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate his incredible work,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 23. Meghan (Los Angeles, 42 years old) joined him at the awards in 2018 and 2019, but will not accompany him on this occasion – last year they also planned to attend together, but Elizabeth II’s serious state of health changed their plans. As in previous editions, Harry of England will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping to create what the charity calls “lifelong memories”. He will then attend the ceremony, present the Inspirational Child Award (ages four to six) and give a speech.

Who he will not meet during his stay in the British capital is his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William. Nor is any meeting with another member of the British royal family planned. At least neither Archewell, the Harry and Meghan Foundation, nor Buckingham Palace have mentioned any kind of family reunion to mark the first anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death the day after. In contrast to last year’s global outpouring of grief and multiple days of state events for the monarch’s passing, there are no public or private family events planned to honor her this year. The only thing expected is that the Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate Middleton – will deliver a message honoring the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

This summer the new kings, Charles and Camilla, are expected to spend September 8 as a day of private reflection, as they continue Elizabeth II’s tradition of staying at Balmoral Castle for the holidays, despite generally sleeping at Birkhall, his private residence on the estate. Prince Andrew is also expected to appear at some point at the Scottish residence, where his two daughters are already staying, but it is still unknown if more royals will visit the castle.

After his stay in London, and avoiding Scotland, the Duke of Sussex will then fly to Düsseldorf (Germany) for the Invictus Games, which he co-founded to support wounded soldiers and war veterans and which begin on September 9. This competition —the thread of the next documentary that Enrique will star in on Netflix, which will premiere on August 30— was the setting chosen by the son of the current king to present his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle. According to the Teutonic newspaper Rheinische Post, his now wife and mother of his two children will also attend this new edition as moderator at the closing ceremony. If so, this would be the first joint appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since last May 16, when they attended a gala by the Ms. Foundation For Women, after which they denounced “an almost catastrophic car chase” by the paparazzi for the streets of New York.

William, Charles and Harry during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of England, on September 19, 2022 in London. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

You still have to go back to locate the last time Henry of England was seen with his father and older brother, heir to the British throne. The three last met at the king’s coronation on May 6, but Prince Harry flew to California immediately after leaving the service at Westminster Abbey, missing much of the weekend’s festivities and also disappearing from the official photo he portrayed that day. Meghan didn’t even attend the coronation.

The last time the brothers were photographed together, and in the company of their wives, was during a walk outside Windsor Castle after the queen’s death, in September 2022. It was the first time the four of them had posed together in two years and a half. A year later, in which the tension between brothers has increased as a result of the premiere of the docuseries Harry & Meghan and the publication of In the shadowthe book that collects Enrique’s memories, it seems impossible that this image will be repeated in the near future.