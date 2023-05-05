Friday, May 5, 2023, 12:31 p.m.



Updated 12:42 p.m.

Prince Harry will be at the coronation ceremony for his father, King Charles III, but will attend without his wife and children, who will stay in the United States. After months of speculation about the family reunion this Saturday at Westminster Abbey, a statement from Buckingham Palace had already confirmed the attendance of the Duke of Sussex, but that “Meghan Markle will stay in California with (her children) Prince Archie and the princess Lilibet».

In addition, coronation day coincides with the fourth birthday of Prince Harry’s eldest son. Therefore, it is expected that his visit will be short and that the participation will be somewhat limited in order to return to the celebration with his family as soon as possible.

Several people who had disembarked in London throughout this week in order to see the royal couple, will be left with only one of them. The decision is known amid the controversy within the House of Windsor caused by the publication of Harry’s book, ‘Spare’, where some family secrets are revealed.

The Duke of Sussex’s written memoirs caused a stir earlier this year. So the doubts about whether he would accompany his father on the big day were present until recently. Even he himself had questioned his attendance, since after receiving the invitation email, the response took several weeks. «Many things can happen from here until the time comes. But hey, the door is always open and the ball is in his court », he had stated in an interview that he gave to the journalist Tom Bradby when he was promoting the book.

Although the couple had renounced their royal titles and settled in the United States, Harry remains a prince and maintains his fifth position in the line of succession to the throne, after his brother William and his nephews.