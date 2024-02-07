Prince William ignored Prince Harry, who came to visit cancer patient Charles III

Prince Harry, who had flown to visit his father, King Charles III, who had been diagnosed with cancer, spent the night in a hotel in London rather than in one of the royal residences. How reports Daily Mail, his brother, Prince William, refused to see him, citing being busy.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said that although Prince Harry came to visit his sick father, he would be happy to meet with his brother. However, Prince William did not meet him halfway this time. The source added that their mutual friend, Mark Dreyer, could improve relations between the brothers. He became a mentor to Harry and William after the accident that claimed the life of their mother, Princess Diana.

The authors of the publication noted that Prince William could have ignored his brother, since he is really very busy now: he was forced to take on part of his father’s royal responsibilities. He also devotes a lot of time to his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently underwent abdominal surgery and is relieved of duties until at least Easter.

The meeting between Prince Harry and Charles III lasted 45 minutes. Before this, the prince, who lives in the United States, had not communicated with the king personally for a long time: at the coronation in May, he only appeared among the guests. Harry spent only 24 hours in the UK.

Prince Harry has not spent the night at any royal residence since he was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, where he once lived with wife Meghan Markle, back in 2023. None of his relatives invited him to their place, as his relationship with them deteriorated sharply after the renunciation of the title of senior member of the royal family, the scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey and the release of his memoirs.

Buckingham Palace insiders say there is now some hope that relations between the exiled prince and his family will improve. reports Daily Mirror.

It became known on February 5 that Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. According to Buckingham Palace, the disease was discovered in the 75-year-old monarch during treatment procedures related to prostate enlargement.