prince henry filed an action in court to be able to benefit from police protection, which he would pay for personally, when he travels with his family to the United Kingdom, indicated a legal representative.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan lost their police protection in the UK after deciding to distance themselves from the royal family in 2020.

The couple currently lives in California with their children Archie and Lilibet. The prince wants to return with his children to his native country but “they cannot return” because it is too dangerous, said a legal representative of Harry, citing “extremist and neo-Nazi” threats.

In the summer of 2021 “his safety was at stake due to the absence of police protection when he left a charity event,” he continued. On June 30, after an encounter with sick children, his car was chased by paparazzi in London.

This lawsuit, launched in September to re-examine a decision by the Interior Ministry, could once again embarrass the royal family, which has already had to deal with the scandal caused by the prince andrew, who was stripped of his royal honors by the threat of a civil suit in the United States for sexual assault of a minor.

Enrique’s representative insists that “the United Kingdom will always be the homeland of Prince Enrique and a country in which he wants his wife and children to be safe,” according to a statement to the British agency PA.

Seven-month-old Lilibet still hasn’t met her great-grandmother Isabel II nor his grandfather, Prince Charles. Prince Henry’s last visit to his native country was last summer, for the inauguration of a statue in memory of his mother Diana, who died in Paris in 1997 in a car accident after fleeing from the paparazzi.

A government spokesman declared that the protection of personalities system was “rigorous and proportionate” and did not want to give details about this case.

