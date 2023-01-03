Prince Harry adds and continues. In addition to his memoirs, docuseries and other personal projects, a new interview will be released on January 8, in which, once again, he talks about his family, as part of the tour to launch his book, which will reach stores on the 10th of the same month.

Diana of Wales’s youngest son says he would like to have his father and brother back. However, he considers that his efforts have been fruitless. “They have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” Harry says in the preview of the talk that has been broadcast on ITV 1. “I would like my father back. I would like to have my brother back », he assures while he affirms that he would prefer to have a « family » instead of an « institution ».

And it is that, although his intention is to get closer to his family, some of his statements do not seem to seek the same since, as he expresses, both he and his wife, Meghan Markle, feel that for the British royal family “it is better to keep us, in a way, like the villains.”