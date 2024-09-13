Prince Harry is ”excited” about his 40th birthday, Sunday 15 September. A day that he will spend ”quietly with his family” in California, before leaving for a ”boys” holiday with some close friends”. The Duke of Sussex himself told the BBC, recalling that he was ”anxious about turning 30”, but now he is ”excited about turning 40”. Over the past ten years, Harry talks about how his life has changed and remembers in particular how “becoming a father to two incredibly kind and funny children has given me a new perspective on life and allowed me to focus better on all my work”.

Looking to the future, he added that “being a father is one of life’s greatest joys and has made me even more motivated and committed to making this world a better place.” Speaking of how his two sons have given him a “new perspective on life,” Harry said that “regardless of age, my mission is to continue to be present and do good in the world.” With a wish: “onwards to the next decade!”

While Harry will be spending time with his family in California on Sunday, his 30th birthday was quite different ten years ago, the British newspaper Metro recalls. A lavish party was thrown for Harry at Chatham House, where his brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate were also present. Then “the prince enjoyed a carefree weekend in Las Vegas, just a few months after breaking up with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas,” the newspaper writes. Two years later he met Meghan, who later became his wife. But in 2014, when he turned 30, Harry – fifth in line to the British throne – also created the Invictus Games, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The Invictus Games, for wounded members of the armed forces, remain an important part of Harry’s life, who describes them as “my first child”.