Prince Henry will receive “substantial additional compensation” from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in relation to a series of lawsuits that were pending in the illegal eavesdropping case that confronted both parties, as revealed this Friday by his legal team.

Lawyer David Sherborne, who represents the youngest son of British King Charles III, revealed today that his client had reached a financial agreement with the aforementioned group, after a hearing held before the High Court in London in which the Duke of Sussex.

Sherborne noted that MGN has agreed to compensate the prince for damages and will also assume all costs arising from this lawsuit, which include individual and common costs, and which could amount to 400,000 pounds (almost 2000 million pesos).

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which provides our business with greater clarity to be able to turn the page on events that occurred many years ago and for which we have apologized,” an MGN spokesperson said in a statement. .

In a statement read by Sherborne on behalf of Prince Harry, the duke highlighted the “positive change” that the resolution of the case will bring.

“As I said in December, our mission continues. I believe in the positive change this will bring to all of us. It's the real reason I started this, and why I will continue until the end“said the duke.

We again ask the authorities to enforce the law and show that no one is above

He also criticized journalist Piers Morgan – former director of the Mirror – for his “continuous attacks” towards him.

“We again call on the authorities to uphold the law and show that no one is above it. This includes Morgan, who as a director he knew perfectly well what was happeningas the judge has considered,” he added.

Last December, Judge Timothy Fancourt already ruled that the prince was the victim of hacking by the aforementioned group to obtain exclusives about his private life and determined that he should receive compensation of 140,600 pounds (about 163,096 euros).

Then, the High Court of London agreed with him in 15 of the 33 newspaper articles thatAccording to Enrique, they had been prepared based on information obtained through illegal means between 2003 and 2009.

The duke – who lives in the US with his wife, Meghan, and their two children – initiated this legal process against the owner of newspapers such as the tabloids “Sunday Mirror”, “Daily Mirror” and Sunday People” – accusing him of having used dubious practices like tapping phones and hiring detectives to obtain information and sell newspapers. EFE

EFE