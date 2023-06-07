Harry became the first high-ranking member of the British royal family to appear as a witness in more than a century.

The prince, who is fifth in line to the throne of Britain, said the idea of ​​people illegally interfering in the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana, made him “physically ill”.

Harry, along with 100 other people, is suing the Mirror Group (MGN) newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, in the High Court in London over allegations that it illegally collected information between 1991 and 2011.

In a 50-page note and hours of questioning from MGN’s lawyer Andrew Green, the youngest son of King Charles confirmed he had been targeted since 1996 when he was a schoolboy, adding: “I have faced hostility from the press since I was born.”

Harry stressed that the press tried to destroy his relations with his girlfriends, and held her responsible for his separation from Chelsy Davy, for the shrinking of his circle of friends, and for bouts of depression and paranoia.

It is worth noting that the trial of the Mirror Group, which lasts seven weeks, began last month.