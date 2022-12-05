In the new trailer for the documentary, which is expected to be released on December 8, Harry spoke of the “pain and suffering” of women who marry into the royal family, highlighting that only he and his wife know the “full truth” about their story.

Harry said, addressing the royal family and the media: “There is a family hierarchy as you know, and there is leakage, but there is also planting stories. It is a dirty game.”

He continued, “The pain and suffering of the women who marry in this institution fuels the madness… I felt terrified, I did not want history to repeat itself.”

And he highlighted: “No one knows the whole truth. Only we know it.”

And “Netflix” had promised that the series would provide an “unprecedented and in-depth look” at the couple, who “will share the other side of their love story.”

Harry and Megan’s biographer, Omid Scobie, stated earlier that this series, which is divided into six episodes, “will deal with the other side of their love story and the difficulties they faced.”

In the first publicity show, Harry appeared in a clip saying: “No one sees what happens behind closed doors,” adding, “I had to do my best to protect my family.”

For her part, Megan said: “When the challenges are so great, doesn’t it make sense to hear our side of the story?”