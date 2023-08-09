Names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Royal Family website

The words “His Royal Highness” have disappeared from the pages of the official website of the British royal family that mention Prince Harry. On this drew attention edition of the Daily Express.

Queen Elizabeth II banned Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from using such an appeal back in January 2020. At the same time, as the prince himself emphasized, they formally retained their titles. The official website of the royal family also testified in favor of this, where the words “His and Her Royal Highness” still preceded their names.

In early August, all references to this title in connection with Harry and Meghan were removed from the site. At the same time, links to the pages of the prince and his wife moved to the bottom of the list of members of the royal family. It remains unknown whether the changes on the site indicate the beginning of a new stage in the conflict between the prince and his relatives. In the past, both Elizabeth II and Charles III have repeatedly refused to strip Harry and Meghan of their last titles.

Earlier it was reported that Meghan Markle considered the renunciation of Prince Harry from the title and royal privileges the best event in his life.