In a recent interview with Will Reeve for ABC's 'Good Morning America', Prince Harry shared his thoughts and feelings about his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, who immediately moved to London after hearing the news, expressed his love for his family and the hope that this moment can serve to strengthen ties between members of the British royals.

“I love my family,” Harry declared. However, he kept the specific details of Charles III's condition confidential, noting that those aspects are private and only concern his father-son relationship. “That is between him and me,” he said.

Asked if Charles III's illness could help reconcile the family, Harry responded: “Yes, I'm sure it could,” and reflected on what he saw firsthand among the families of Invictus athletes. “I believe that any illness, any illness, brings families together. I see it again and again, and that makes me very happy,” he added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have suffered several accusations from the royal family.

This statement comes at a time when Harry, who stepped down from official duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, has maintained a distant relationship with the British crown.

Although his visit to London was brief and did not include a meeting with his brother, Prince William, Harry said he plans to return to the United Kingdom in the near future.

“I have other trips planned that will take me around the UK, or back to the UK, so I will stop by and see my family as much as I can,” he assured, leaving the door open to future family reunions.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, according to Buckingham Palace



