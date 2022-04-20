LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry said he made sure Queen Elizabeth had the “right people around her” and was “protected” when he met with the British monarch during a rare visit to Europe last week, and said wait for security issues to be resolved before he can return.

Harry and wife Meghan met the Queen at Windsor Castle on their first trip to the UK since leaving royal duties in March 2020 and after an Oprah Winfrey interview with the couple last year caused an uproar in the family. real.

“Being with her was great,” Harry said in an interview with NBC News’ Today show during the Invictus Games in The Hague.

“I’m just making sure she’s, you know, protected and has the right people around her,” he said. “You know, home – home for me right now is… for now, in the States.”

Harry, Meghan and their two children live in California. Harry had returned to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip a year ago, but did not attend a recent funeral service due to a dispute with the government over security.

Harry has contested a decision by the British government to deny him protection even if he covers the cost, which could prevent him from participating in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations from 2 to 5 June.

He told NBC he wants to attend the event, but added: “There are a lot of things, with security issues and everything.”

(By Kate Holton; additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington)

