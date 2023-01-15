United Kingdom.- After Prince Harry launched his autobiographical book around the world where he confesses various stages of his life, all the British royal family is facing a huge scandal.

The duke of sussex has given numerous details throughout the book’Spare‘ about things he lived through in royalty as well as with his brother, Prince William of Wales, and also about the woman who destroyed his mother, Camila Parker.

Although the children of Diana Princess of Wales and the King Charles III they did not know what was happening in their parents’ relationship when they were little, they did know of the existence of other womanwords used by Harry to refer to his father’s current wife and Queen consortCamila.

“Seeing her was not enough: my father wanted to involve public opinion, act with light and stenographers. And the first step in that direction was to win over ‘the children,'” says the husband of Meghan Markle emphasizing what happened after the death of his mother.

He added that: “First it was Willy’s turn. A formal invitation came to Eton for an intimate meeting, with all the meat on the grill. At Highgrove, I think. Later I learned from him that the meeting had gone well, “though he didn’t go into detail. He just gave me the impression that the Other Woman, Camilla, had made an effort, which she seemed to appreciate, and that’s all she wanted to tell me,” Harry reveals.

However, when it was Harry’s turn to live with the queen consort, he tried to cheer himself up, because what was happening hurt him.

“Then it was my turn. I said to myself: ‘It’s okay, it’s like getting an injection. Close your eyes and you won’t even notice.” I have a vague memory of seeing Camila as calm (or bored) as me. Neither of us cared too much about the other’s opinion. She wasn’t my mother and I wasn’t his biggest obstacle. In other words, he wasn’t the Heir. That scene with me was a pure formality. I wonder what topic of conversation we found. Horses, probably. Camila loved them and I knew how to ride. I can’t think of what else matter we were able to chat”.

Likewise, she recounted that after having had appointments with Camila, King Carlos III questioned her two sons about what they thought about her, at which time they answered that they were willing to forgive her if he was happy

“Willy and I promised our father that we would welcome Camila into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. ‘You don’t need to remarry’, we beg him,” says the queen’s grandson Isabel II.

However, this request did not seem to matter to them, since over time their marriage came to fruition, and later they obtained the English crown.