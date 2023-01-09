Prince Harry’s statements continue to come as a bucket of cold water for the British crown. One day before the release of his autobiography, The prince gave a series of interviews to the British media in which he revealed what happened on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

In interviews, Harry revealed that the day his grandmother died, the royal family had a “horrible” reaction to him, despite the fact that he only wanted to fire the queen.

“The day she died, my family members had a horrible reaction. What’s more, by all accounts, what I saw and what other people experienced, they were defensive,” he said.

He added: “I was like ‘we’re here to celebrate Grandma’s life and mourn her loss, can we come together as a family? But collectively, I don’t know how we could have changed that.”

Harry, Meghan and their children were in the UK for a charity event. During her visit, the information came out that the queen was under medical supervision and, a few hours later, it was learned that she died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as full-time members of the monarchy in January 2020.

That day, the family members went together on a plane to the Castle to accompany the queen in her last moments of life. Nevertheless, Harry recounts that he was not invited and had to arrive on his own, so he was unable to see the queen alive when he arrived in Scotland.



“I asked my brother: ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate going to get there?’ And then a couple of hours later, all the family members who live in the Windsor and Ascot area were flying together on a plane. I was not invited, ”he told the 60 minute program.

Harry also stated in his memoir that he could not go to Balmoral in the company of his wife Meghan Markle because King Charles III and other family members considered that she was not welcome there.

In particular, Harry revealed that the king prevented him from going to his wife: “Carlos told Harry that it was not right or appropriate for Meghan to be at Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. She was told that Kate would not be going and that family members should be limited to those closest to her,” a source said in the past.

Meghan was not welcomed from the start

In the interviews broadcast this Sunday, Harry also claimed that his brother William, the heir to the British throne, and his wife Kate “got along badly” with Meghan “from the beginning”. due to prejudices about her exacerbated by the British press.

In conversation with British journalist Tom Bradby, Harry said that stereotypes about Meghan being “American, actress, divorced, mixed race” acted as “a barrier” that prevented William and Kate from “embracing” her.

His older brother, he says, came to attack him after arguing with him about his American wife for calling her “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry explained that William expressed “his reservations” to him before his wedding to the “Suits” actress in 2018, although he did not forbid him from marrying her. “It will be difficult for you,” he warned her nonetheless.

About Queen Consort Camilla

In the book and in the interviews, the prince also criticized Carlos’s second wife and now queen consort, Camila.

He wrote that upon Diana’s death, Camilla “began to play the long game: a campaign aimed at marrying and eventually achieving the crown.” She cited details of private conversations that appeared in the press and “could only have been leaked” by Camila.

In addition, he stated that Camila became dangerous because of her need to rehabilitate her image after Princess Diana described her as the third person in their relationship.

Prince Harry’s complete book will go on sale this Tuesday, January 10, and will continue to give people something to talk about about the British monarchy and the Dukes of Sussex: Harry and Meghan.

The book will officially go on sale on January 10.

