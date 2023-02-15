United Kingdom.- The prince harry has been the eye of the hurricane for some time after launching a documentary film with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle on the platform of Netflix.

And as if that were not enough, within the project the couple has made statements regarding being part of the British royal familyjust over a month ago the youngest son of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Wales threw his autobiographical book.

Prince Harry’s literary work has caused a stir after he made various confessions regarding his life and loved ones, especially his brother, Prince William of Wales and the next King of England.

This time, the revelation of the duke of sussex in his memoirs he surprised millions, because the grandson of the Queen isabel II ensures that Prince William did not give Princess Diana’s engagement ring to his wifeKate Middleton,

According to Prince Harry’s words, the year his brother got engaged to the Princess of Wales, in 2010, he was able to spend a “tender moment” with him before he gave Kate the engagement ring he had It belonged to his mother, Lady Di.

About this event, Harry describes in his book that the supposed delivery of his mother’s ring to Kate Middleton was “absolutely rubbish”.

“I never gave Willy that ring because it wasn’t mine to give. He already had it. He asked me for it after Mum died and I was more than happy to let him go,” the Duke of Sussex wrote.

“Newspapers carried flowery stories about the moment I realized Willy and Kate made a great match. The moment I appreciated the depth of their love and decided to give Willy the ring he had inherited from Mom, the legendary sapphire , a tender moment between brothers, a bonding moment for all three and absolute rubbish”, shared the duke, assuring that “none of that happened”.