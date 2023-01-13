Prince Harry says he didn’t include memories that could harm his father in his book

British Prince Harry admitted that he did not include all the material he had in his autobiographical book Spare (“Spare”). He did not publish information that could embarrass his father, King Charles III. He also avoided memories that could defame his older brother, Prince William of Wales. About this son of the monarch told in an interview with The Telegraph.

According to Prince Harry, the draft version of the book consisted of 800 pages, but in the end only 400 remained. “Let’s just say it could have been two books. And to remove something from there was a difficult task, ”said the author of the memoirs.

The Duke of Sussex noted that there were situations between him, his father and older brother that he would not want to tell the whole world about. Responding to criticism in some media that his book undermines the foundations of the monarchy, Harry said that, on the contrary, he saw his goal as caring for members of the royal family, especially children. The prince is sure that in the end, relatives will be grateful to him for speaking so openly about the most difficult things.

