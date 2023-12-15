British Prince Harry will receive compensation of almost 164,000 euros because the well-known British newspaper Daily Mirror hacked his phone for years. The Supreme Court decided this on Friday. Earlier this year, Harry became the first member of the royal family in 130 years to appear as a witness in court.
