LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry said on Thursday he felt obligated to try to continue his late mother Princess Diana’s work fighting HIV/AIDS and its stigma, and urged people to get tested.

Diana was famous for shaking hands with people with AIDS in a London hospital in 1987, in an act that was considered a milestone in the fight against the social stigma that haunts victims of this disease. Harry also became a prominent activist in the fight against AIDS.

“My mom’s work isn’t done,” Harry said in a video marking National HIV Testing Week.

“I feel obligated to try and keep going as much as possible,” he added. I could never, you know, take her place in this particular field…because of what she did, what she defended, and how she championed this cause.”

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, there are about 38 million AIDS patients in the world by the end of 2020, and AIDS-related diseases have claimed the lives of more than 36 million since the disease began to spread in the eighties.