By law, the seven British councilors of state, including, for example, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, must have a home in the United Kingdom. But currently there is one that does not have it. Prince Henry, 39, who as the son of King Charles III is one of those seven members of the royal family who could replace him if he were abroad or ill, has no home on British soil. This has been the case since early 2023, after his father evicted him and his wife Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage due to the marriage’s refusal to continue his royal duties.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Buckingham Palace sources have assured The Times that royal courtiers had discussed renting a property on a royal estate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One option, as explained this weekend in the British media, was to offer them shelter in an apartment in Kensington Palace, where his brother William and Kate Middleton have a home and a private office. They spend a few nights there, after having moved their family to Windsor. But this suggestion was quickly rejected. In fact, this Monday, September 25, the palace has denied the news that King Charles III could be forced to allow Prince Henry to stay in this palace the next time he travels to the United Kingdom, according to the British press. .

This option made sense when a person trusted by the monarch assured the British newspaper that it was unlikely that Charles III would dismiss his youngest son as councilor of state because “it would be seen as an act of antagonism and he does not want to do that.” Therefore, he said, “if somewhere on the royal estate needs to be set aside as an apartment for his son, that would be a reasonable thing.” However, it seems that speculation about the chosen location being Kensington is just that, as Buckingham Palace itself has refuted that idea, confirming to the same newspaper that “these claims are not true.”

Interest in the homelessness of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United Kingdom has been fueled by Henry of England’s last trip to London in early September, when he was denied a room at Windsor Castle during his brief stay. visit to City. The duke, who has lived in California for more than three years with his wife and two children, flew to the English capital from the United States to attend the WellChild charity awards ceremony and requested to stay at the castle, while his Father was at Balmoral coinciding with the anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II. The request was denied. Enrique, for his part, rejected the invitation to Scotland due to his busy schedule. In the end, the duke spent the night in a hotel in London. Looking ahead, Buckingham Palace let him know that if he wants to stay at a royal residence or visit his father while he is in the UK he will have to book his stay in advance through a request. formal. According to The Timesroyal advisers say temporary accommodation for Harry at Windsor is likely to be available to him, where possible, if requested for short visits.

Until last year, the councilors of state were the queen (Camilla), the prince of Wales (William), Prince Henry, the Duke of York (Andrew) and his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, a situation that many They considered it inappropriate because Harry, Prince Andrew and Beatrice are not working royals. In November, Charles III asked the British Parliament to add his two other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to the list. It is understood that the king decided not to remove Henry and Andrew because he does not want to increase family tensions and believes it is unlikely that either of them will have to replace him in the future.

Shortly after announcing his and Meghan’s decision to step back from official royal life in January 2020, Harry told a charity event: “The UK is my home and a place I love. That will never change”. But family tension has only increased since then, especially after the docuseries premiered on Netflix. Enrique & Meghanwhere the couple reviews the obstacles they have overcome since they began their courtship until they resigned from being part of the royal family, and will be released later In the shadow, the Duke’s memoir. Since then, he has changed that he no longer has any house in the nation that he considers his home and that despite being the son of the king, if he wants accommodation he has to find it beforehand, like anyone else.