Prince Harry has said that using certain drugs such as marijuana has “really” helped him through some tough times in his life. The Duke of Sussex’s new revelations came during an event with Dr Gabor Mate, author of ‘The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing In A Toxic Culture’ and trauma expert who diagnosed the prince with stroke attention deficit.

Discussing his drug and alcohol use, Harry said cocaine “didn’t do anything for me, it was more of a social thing,” while “marijuana is different, it actually really helped me.” The duke also spoke of the use of psychedelics such as ayahuasca. “It was removing filters from life just like on Instagram – he said – It brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I was able to maintain for a period of time”.