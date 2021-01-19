Author of books about the British royal family, Katie Nicholl, claims that Prince Harry enjoyed the relaxed life in California. The Daily Express writes about this.

Nicholl believes that the prince was homesick and homesick only at first. The hardest part was in the spring, when his father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William were sick with COVID-19. But now Harry is more than happy with his new place of residence.

I think there may have been a time when Harry could be a little homesick. He missed home when his father and brother were sick with COVID-19 last spring. But I think he loved California and the California lifestyle. They fit him very well. He was always a very calm person, loved nature, loved being on the ocean shore. So from what I heard he is now very, very happy Katie Nicholl author of books on the British royal family

Nicoll disagreed with other experts expecting a deterioration in relations between the prince and Elizabeth II. According to her, the queen often communicates with Harry and Meghan via video link. “She is constantly aware of what he is doing, knows what is happening in their life, they discuss their plans with her,” the writer says.

From April 1, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the British royal family. They lost their titles, moved to the United States, partnered with Netflix and Spotify, and achieved financial independence from the royal family. They are expected to meet with the Queen in March to discuss their future status. Elizabeth II invited them to celebrate her birthday.