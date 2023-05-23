Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry, lost his second attempt in court to get the Home Office allowed him to pay for police protection when he visited the UK.

The British King’s youngest son, Charles III, asked the High Court for permission to appeal a previous court decision that had denied him the right to pay security forces for his protection when he traveled to his country from his current home, the United States. .

The Ministry of the Interior decided in February 2020 that Enrique, who is no longer an operational part of the Royal Familyyou would no longer have a police escort in the UK, even if you paid for it yourself.

The Superior Court resolved, this Tuesday, that he will not be able to appeal if he has the right to pay specialized members of the Police for his protection.

In a preview, Prince Harry’s lawyers had asked the judge for permission to appeal against those decisions by the Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures Ravec.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Ministry of the Interior explained that the Ravec considered it “inappropriate” that wealthy people could “buy” their security from police officers when it had been decided that such protection was in the public interest.

The court decision was released a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, released a statement in which they denounced having been victims of persecution “almost catastrophic” by “very aggressive” paparazzi in New York.

After the confusing incident, the New York Police assured that no “collisions, citations, injuries or arrests” were reported in the alleged pursuit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were accompanied by the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Police claimed that he “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and that “there were numerous photographers who made his transport a challenge” but that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to their destination and there were no reported collisions, citations, injuries or arrests in this regard.”

*With information from EFE

