The launch of the book about Prince Harry, who has emerged as one of the most controversial figures in the royal family, was a resounding sales success.

This is ‘Spare’, or ‘En la Sombra’ (the Spanish version), the book in which the Memoirs of Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III of England and the late Princess Diana, are told in the first person.

He is also fifth in line to the British Crown, behind his brother William’s sons.

In this autobiography, the Duke of Sussex lets out all his rebelliousness and his questions regarding his family and the institution in which he was born and raised; reflected on what his childhood was like and the profound effect of his mother’s death, going through his questionable moments during his adolescence and his adulthood in the military.

Precisely, one of the many confessions that the duke made now has him in the sights of extremist groups related to Islamic fundamentalism, mainly Al Qaeda.

The prince recounted in the work certain details of how killed 25 Taliban militants during his role with the British Army in Afghanistan.

“It wasn’t a stat that made me proud but it didn’t leave me ashamed either. When I found myself in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, the bad people eliminated before they could kill the good ones.“, can be read in ‘In the shadow’.

‘In the Shadow’, Prince Harry’s autobiography.

This revelation generated serious criticism from his war comrades and some believe that the prince himself endangered his personal safety and that of his family, in the face of a potential revenge by the Taliban, now in power.

That was precisely what happened. In the last few hours it was revealed that Al Qaeda incited its soldiers to take revenge for the 25 lives lost at the hands of the prince and he goes one step further: he asks the British Crown to reduce its security scheme to facilitate his death.

“The confession of Prince Al-Zanim (as the criminal organization calls it) that he killed twenty-five Afghan Muslims in cold blood, and that they were just chess pieces in his eyes, reveals the amount of condescension, discrimination and love of crime in the genes of this human component“, can be read in an article in the magazine ‘One Unmah’, of Al Qaeda.

🇬🇧🇦🇫 UK’s Prince Harry confesses to killing 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot during the invasion of Afghanistan According to the soon-to-be-published book Spare, Harry undertook 6 missions as a pilot that led him to kill 25 people,……. pic.twitter.com/v2d2yGWI1v – [email protected] (@rafaelaranda215) February 10, 2023

Finally, he referred to the royal family with disdain: “Ehe world knows that the British Crown is part of the ape civilization, caring only for their sexual whims.and that the royal family is a family fallen into bestial English society and not worthy of respect and appreciation at all.”

Stefania Leon Arroyave

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL