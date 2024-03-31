Prince Harry is saddened that his children Archie and Lilibet are not celebrating Easter with the royal family. The newspaper wrote about this on March 31 The Mirror.

The Dukes of Sussex, who currently live in California, do not celebrate traditional holidays with the royal family, including Christmas and Easter. According to royal expert and biographer Tom Quinn, Prince Harry is reacting “sharply” to the fact that his children are not present at family events.

Quinn notes that, according to tradition, the royal family meets on Easter Sunday in Windsor for a service at St. George's Chapel. The service is followed by a short walk and a traditional lunch, the main course of which is roast lamb.

“Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he was able to briefly meet an adoring public,” the biographer noted.

Quinn stressed that the prince would be especially upset that his children would miss the Easter egg hunt scheduled after the family dinner.

The discord in the royal family became known at the end of 2019. It was then reported that Queen Elizabeth II removed a photo of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the table in her office. This was linked to the release of an ITV documentary in which the couple spoke about the difficulties of life under close public scrutiny. In particular, the prince's wife complained that the British media published a lot of negative materials about her.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife announced their desire to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and gain financial independence from Buckingham Palace. After much discussion, they received this right, despite the disappointment of the late Queen Elizabeth II.