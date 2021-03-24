Britain’s Prince Harry joined a commission that aims to analyze how fake news spreads through societies.

This comes a day after he announced his collaboration with a mental health startup in Silicon Valley.

The nonprofit Aspen Institute announced today, Wednesday, that Prince Harry will serve as a commissioner on his Information Disruption Committee.

The group is headed by journalist Katie Couric, cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, and civil rights activist Rashad Robinson.

As of next April, the group will meet several times over a period of six months, to speak with experts in order to discover how misinformation and misinformation spread in the United States.

The committee will prepare a report on its findings, proposed solutions and recommendations. The report will be published in the fall.

“The current digital world experience has flooded us with a torrent of misinformation, which has affected our ability as individuals and societies to think clearly and understand the world in which we truly live,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

It is a “humanitarian issue that requires a multi-stakeholder response,” he added, from the voices of mobilizing support, media workers, academic researchers, government officials and civil society.