The British Prince Harry tells in his autobiography Save (Reserve) that an argument he had with his older brother William in 2019 turned into violence, writes The Guardian . The newspaper has a copy of the book, which will be published next week.

According to the newspaper, the argument was about Harry’s wife Meghan. William found the American actress “troublesome”, “rude” and “a sheet of sandpaper”, the book says. Harry said that his brother took over the tone of the media, after which the argument would have gotten out of hand.

William scolded his younger brother, grabbed him by the collar – breaking Harry’s chain – and knocked him to the ground. It is unclear whether William would have hit his brother in the process or merely pushed him. “I landed on the dog’s box which broke under my back and the pieces cut into me. I lay there like that for a moment, stunned, then I scrambled to my feet and told him to get the fuck out,” quotes The Guardian from the autobiography. Because Harry refused to fight back, William ran away. See also States and Union differ on ICMS at STF meeting

The title of the book refers to a saying in aristocratic circles that the first son is an heir and the second a ‘reserve’. The feeling of being the spare is according to The Guardian the thread of the autobiography. For example, Harry says that his father, the current King Charles, would have said to his wife Princess Diana at the birth of his second son: “Fantastic! Now you have given me an heir and a reserve – my work is done.”

Prior to the appearance of Save two interviews will be broadcast on television in the United States and the United Kingdom this weekend with the prince, who recently attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral but has expressed a lot of criticism of his family since his departure from the royal ranks.