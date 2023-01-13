LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry told the Telegraph newspaper he had not included everything that happened between him, his brother and father in his memoirs because “they would never forgive him”, adding he had enough material for another book.

In the book “Spare”, published on Tuesday, Harry reveals difficulties in the relationship with the rest of the family, specifically with Prince William and King Charles.

Harry details the longstanding tension between him and his brother, which culminated in the day William, the heir to the throne, knocked him to the ground during an argument in 2019 over Harry’s American wife Meghan.

In the Telegraph interview published on Friday, Harry said an 800-page first draft of the book had been cut down to just over 400 pages, and that he had shared some incidents with his ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, with no intention of seeing them published. .

“It could have been two books, so to speak,” he told the paper.

The prince said it was impossible to tell his story without including revelations about other family members.

“But there are some things that happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my dad, that I just don’t want the world to know about,” he said in the interview.

“Because I don’t think they would forgive me. Now, you could argue that some of the stuff I put in there, well, they’re never going to forgive me anyway.”

Royal family spokespersons have not commented on any of the claims made in the book or in the series of interviews Harry has given to promote the book.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)