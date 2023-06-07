The British tabloids have ‘blood on their hands’, should be held accountable for their wrongdoing and amend their professional practices. With these strong statements, Prince Harry applied in his appearance in the High Court of England and Wales, where he testified on Tuesday as a witness and complainant in a class action lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of three high-circulation national tabloids. .

“How much blood will they continue to spill with their fingers on the keyboard before someone puts an end to this madness?” the duke wonders in his legal testimony. The phrase was highlighted by MGN lawyer Andrew Green in the first thirty minutes of a four-hour cross-examination which Harry met with initial nervousness and convincing ease soon after.

“Who has blood on their hands? The author of this article?” asked the lawyer, referring to a 1996 Daily Mirror account of Harry’s 12th birthday and his feelings about the divorce of his parents, now King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. . It is one of 33 documents published in the group’s newspapers, between 1996 and 2009, which are being examined in detail at the public hearing in order to clarify the origin of the respective sources of information.

In his oral testimony, Harry reaffirmed his belief and suspicion that the selected items are the result of illegal activities. He sometimes addressed the judge to assert the point that, as a witness in the case, it is not up to him to identify the origin of each piece of information included in information disseminated by MGN. He acknowledged that in some instances he can only cling to suspicion and inference since “so much evidence has been destroyed” of interference with mobile phone mailboxes, wiretapping of land lines and obtaining personal data under deceit.

Even so, he blamed certain “directors and journalists for causing a lot of harm, suffering and sometimes, inadvertently, death.” On a personal level, she said, “incredibly invasive items have affected my entire life, me and those around me, my mother in that case and her relationship with me as her child.”

“I have experienced hostility from the press since the day I was born,” he said when questioned by the defense. In his 55-page written statement, including annexes of documentary evidence, he recalls information about the extramarital relationship between his mother and the military man James Hewitt: “many newspapers picked up the rumor that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man with whom my mother had a relationship after I was born.”

MGN admitted to hacking mobile phones in its newsrooms and publicly apologized to the victims in 2015. In relation to the Duke, it denies that there is any evidence of interference with his messages and only admits criminality on one occasion when a private detective located him, with media illicit and commissioned by the staff, in a nightclub in central London.

It is a position that is not supported, according to the accusation, which reproaches the absence of certain journalists and managerial positions among the witnesses called to testify by the media group. They complain in particular about the lack of affidavits from the authors of the selected articles, as well as from Piers Morgan, former editor of the Daily Mirror and now a notorious TV presenter. Harry confesses that he feels “physically ill” at the idea of ​​”Piers Morgan and his gang of journalists listening to my mother’s private and confidential messages”, at the same time, “more determined” to continue with his “mission” to reform the popular press. The jury examination, the first in 150 years for a British royal to undergo, continues on Wednesday.