The hot interview

In the second launch clip of the interview that Prince Harry granted to the British broadcaster ITv, and which will be broadcast on Sunday evening, the second son says that the “door is always open” and that he hopes the family will sit down and discuss with him ” of many things”. But he doesn’t know if he will go to the coronation of his father, King Charles (scheduled for May 6): “Many things could happen between now and then” says Harry again.



00:59