The prince harry announced, in another explosive interview, that he will not educate his children as his father educated him and that at age 20 he decided that he did not want to be a royal, thanks to his therapy sessions, and what that status cost his mother, Princess Diana.

In new statements that will not help in his family relationship with his father, Prince Charles, or with his brother William, the future king, the Duke of Sussex has compared his real life to “a mixture between the Truman Show and be in a zoo“in the new interview.

Harry, who is the father of two-year-old Archie and is welcoming a little girl with his wife Meghan in June, also said he wants to “break the cycle” of “pain and suffering” of their actual upbringing when their children grow up.

Harry and Meghan, during an annual event in London in March 2020. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry moved to the United States with his wife and son to break a “cycle” of “suffering” in his family, after realizing that his father, Prince Charles, was treating him “as he himself had. been treated, “he said in an interview broadcast on Thursday, May 13, on the North American actor’s Armchair Expert podcast. Dax Shepard.

Cut the cycle

“There is no blame,” Harry told Shepard. “I don’t think we should point fingers or blame anyone. But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I have experienced any kind of pain or suffering due to pain or suffering that perhaps my father or parents had suffered I will make sure to break that cycle so as not to transmit it, basically, “he declared.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that is passed on anyway. So we as parents should do our best to try to say, ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen to you. “he continued.

“It’s hard to do. But for me it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, never knew about it, and then all of a sudden I started to rebuild it and say, ‘okay, this is where the school went, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that he is connected to his parents. So that means he has treated me the way they treated him, so how can I change that for my own children? ” , he asked himself .

Speaking from Los Angeles on Shepard’s podcast, Harry described the pressures of growing up under a scrutiny so amazing at the Royal House, in another explosive interview after his talk with Oprah Winfrey with Meghan. The duke continues his sessions with a therapist in Montecito. Meghan supports him and sustains: “You don’t need to be a princess to do good things. You can be better than a princess ”.

Harry at an event to encourage vaccination in the US Photo: AFP

Harry was the one who suffered the death of Princess Diana the most and for more than 20 years did not talk about it with his father or his family. He had a series of crises, including drugs and alcoholism, from which he came out when he entered the army. When he left there he did not want to continue being a Royal, he was lost, without a partner and determined to make his life.

A crisis where death was added not resolved of his mother, Princess Diana, in an accident in Paris and his role as brother of the next king, which did not assure him any destiny, other than to continue participating in a third level in the activities of the royal family.

The effects of therapy

It was there that he went to see his mother’s therapist for the first time; a process that was going to change the life of him and the Royals, today immersed in a series of crises with Harry and Meghan, having abandoned their royal activities and moved to California.

From there they were accused of “racism” and one of their Royal members of being concerned “about Archie’s skin color”, The queen’s first mongrel great-grandson. The prince’s visit to participate in the funerals of Prince Philip, his grandfather, has not improved his relationship with his father or brother. Prince Charles has only seen twice in her life to her grandson Archie, and William and his children, just once. No photos are exchanged either.

The Duke of Sussex has regained his freedom of speech and his ability to freely express his emotions in a dysfunctional family like the Windsors, where nothing is spoken and they communicate by letter.

“And here I am. I moved my whole family to the United States. That was not the plan, but sometimes you have to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first,” he said on the podcast.

Shepard said he compared the spotlight under which Harry lived as a member of the Royal Family to the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show about a man oblivious to the fact that his entire life It is a TV show.

“It’s a cross between The Truman Show and being in a zoo,” Harry replied. Before saying that the biggest problem for him “was that risk is inherited when he is born, the risk that it entails is inherited, every element of her is inherited without choice.”

Harry and Meghan resigned as royals in March 2020 and initially moved to Canada, before settling in Los Angeles.

Not be royal

In the interview, the Duke spoke that in life in America he is freeing himself after the difficulties of trying to be “incognito” in the United Kingdom. He enjoys traveling freely by bike and taking his son behind him, “something I could never do in my life.” In the early days of their relationship, he said he and Meghan met in a supermarket in London and pretended not to know each other.

“The first time Meghan and I got together for her to come and stay with me, we met in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn’t know each other, texting each other from across the aisle,” he recounted.

“There were people staring at me, giving me all these weird looks, coming over to say hello or whatever. But there I am texting her while we’re shopping, asking her if this is the right thing to do and she responds, ‘no, you want the parchment paper. ‘”.

Brothers facing each other Photo: AFP

These statements from Prince Harry are after the explosive interview with Oprah in March, which had the effect of a bomb in the United Kingdom. Harry had said that his family and Prince Charles “literally cut him off” in early 2020 and left him without funds. He was forced to live off his mother’s inheritance.

“As a parent, if I have experienced any form of pain or suffering due to pain or suffering that my father or parents may have experienced, I will make sure to break the cycle,” he insisted.

Accusations made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey by Harry and Meghan, who moved to California in March 2020, have plunged the British monarchy into his deepest crisis since the accidental death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Harry and Oprah Winfrey will collaborate on a documentary series on mental health, “The Me You Can’t See”, which premieres May 21 on Apple TV.

While promoting this show, Prince Harry stated on “Armchair Expert” that he realized shortly after the age of twenty that he did not want his monarchical obligations to do what to his mother. He also remembers feeling “completely helpless” seeing his mother “chased by paparazzi” when he was a child.

Harry and Meghan have a two-year-old son, Archie, with whom they live in Montecito, north of Los Angeles.

Discomfort in the Palace

The Madame Tussaud Museum separated Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family and placed them in the group of Hollywood celebrities. Photo: Reuters

At Buckingham Palace they are uncomfortable with the Duke of Sussex’s personal revelations, flying through the air the mystery of the monarchy but nobody wants to comment officially. British tabloids remarked on the american accent who has hit Harry in California during the interview.

Duchess Meghan writes a children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie’s father-son relationship.

Prince Harry called for vaccines to be ‘distributed to everyone everywhere’ at the Vax Live concert in Los Angeles. It is part of their humanitarian work and was applauded.

In Britain, the Madame Tussaud Museum separated Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family and placed them in the group of hollywood celebrities.

