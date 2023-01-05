Britain’s Prince Harry killed several people during his two military missions in Afghanistan. There are a total of 25 victims, writes the Duke of Sussex in his upcoming autobiography Save , from which various British media are already reporting. The book is full of new revelations. Harry also confesses to having used cocaine more than once as a teenager.

“Most soldiers don’t know exactly how many deaths they have on their conscience. In fights you often shoot around you haphazardly,” said Harry. “However, in my time with Apaches and laptops, everything I did was recorded. I could always see exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential to me not to be afraid of that number.”

,,So my number was 25. It wasn't something that gave me much satisfaction, but I wasn't ashamed of it either. Of course I would have preferred not to have that number on my military resume or in my head, but I would also have preferred to live in a world without the Taliban, and a world without war."

The Duke of Sussex served the British armed forces for more than ten years. He attended the Sandhurst military academy and was deployed to Afghanistan twice as a helicopter pilot. In 2015, the prince retired from the army. As of December 2017, the Prince has held the purely ceremonial position of Captain General of the Marines, among several other honorary positions. He took over the title from his grandfather Philip, who took a step back after 64 years. When Harry left for North America with his wife Meghan, King Charles’ second son also lost all his military honorary titles.

Harry (left) and William (right) at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral late last year. © REUTERS



Cocaine

Prince Harry gives in his upcoming autobiography Save also admits for the first time that he used cocaine as a teenager. Including The Guardian ,,At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line", says Harry. "And then I did it a few more times. It wasn't much fun, and I didn't feel particularly happy about it, as others seemed to do. It did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different. I was a 17-year-old boy who was willing to try almost anything to change the predetermined path."

Earlier, The Guardian wrote based on the book that Harry literally got into a violent argument with his brother William in 2019. According to the newspaper, it was about Harry’s wife Meghan. William found the American actress “troublesome”, “rude” and “a sheet of sandpaper”, the book says. Harry said that his brother took over the tone of the media, after which the argument would have gotten out of hand.

William scolded his younger brother, grabbed him by the collar – breaking Harry's chain – and knocked him to the ground. It is unclear whether William would have hit his brother in the process or merely pushed him. "I landed on the dog's box which broke under my back and the pieces cut into me. I lay there like that for a moment, stunned, then I scrambled to my feet and told him to fuck off," quotes The Guardian from the autobiography. Because Harry refused to fight back, William ran away.

