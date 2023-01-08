By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – Days after Prince Harry’s memoir accidentally went on sale early amid fresh allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of television interviews with him will begin airing on Sunday with the prospect to cause even more damaging attacks on the monarchy.

Harry’s book “Spare”, which went on sale in Spain on Thursday, five days before its official release, chronicles not only extremely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and used drugs, but also reveals private instances more intimate of family disharmony.

His older brother, heir to the throne, Prince William, assaulted him in a fight, and the two brothers begged their father, King Charles, not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now the queen consort, says the book.

Commentators say this plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the days of the royal soap opera in the 1990s, around the end of Charles’s marriage to his late first wife, Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry.

This all comes just four months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth and Charles’ accession to the throne.

“So here is Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry throws this grenade and everything is crashing down around him,” said royal biographer Tina Brown.

Since Harry and Meghan left royal duties and moved to California in 2020, they have been critical of their treatment by royals and the palace institution.

From their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, to last month’s six-part documentary series on Netflix and now Harry’s book, the couple’s message has been the same: that the royals and their aides have not only failed to protect them. from a hostile and sometimes racist press, but actively leaked negative stories about them.

So far, there has been no comment on the book from Buckingham Palace or anyone else who speaks for the royal family, a stance that has been lauded by much of the British media as dignified silence.

William is “burning” with rage but will not respond “for the good of his family and country”, an unnamed friend told the Sunday Times.

This Sunday, Harry’s public thoughts will continue to pour in, with three more TV interviews set to air. They had been scheduled to air before the book’s official release on Tuesday, and snippets shown ahead of time show Harry saying he wanted to tell his side of the story.

