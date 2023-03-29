Harry said that he decided to expose what he described as the “criminals” of the tabloid newspapers, out of love for his country.

In witness testimony to the High Court in London where he and six other prominent figures sued Associated News Papers, publisher of the Daily Mail, over phone hacking and other breaches of privacy, Harry again criticized the monarchy for colluding with the tabloid press.

Harry pointed out that the Foundation has made it clear that members of the royal family do not appear on the court’s witness stand because that “could raise many problems.”

In his testimony, which was released to the media on Tuesday, he added that he wanted to hold the Associated to account for the “interest of all.”

“The British public deserves to know the full extent of this cover-up, and I feel it is my duty to expose it,” he added.

“The evidence I’ve seen shows that Associated journalists are criminals with journalistic powers that should concern each and every one of us,” said Harry, who appeared in court with some other plaintiffs for a four-day preliminary hearing in their case against Associated News Papers.

He pointed out that he was “vaguely” aware of the 2005 phone hack when it came to a royal affairs reporter and a private investigator working for the popular newspaper News of the World, which no longer exists, and was part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Group newspapers that were targeting phones. Assistants to members of the royal family.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, filed legal cases last year against the Associated Press, along with singer Elton John, actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, activist Doreen Lawrence, whose son was killed in a racist attack, and former MP Simon Hughes.

The claimants say they have been subjected to “many unlawful acts” by journalists or private investigators working for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, which are published by Associated News Papers.

What violations did the documents show?