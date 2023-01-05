The countdown to the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir intensifies. Less than five days after the publication of ‘Spare, in the shade’, dirty laundry of the Windsor family begins to air that Prince Harry apparently recounts in his expected best-seller. The lead this time was taken by the British newspaper The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the English edition despite the “strict security around the book” imposed by the publishers throughout the process, according to its correspondent in New York. York, Martin Pengelly.

Hours later, the Spanish edition was available and for sale for 22.90 euros in what is attributed to a “crass accident” of the publisher or the distribution network. “‘For Meg, Archie and Lili… and, of course, my mother'”, reads the dedication according to the Mail Online platform, whose editorial team acquired a copy in Barcelona. It was perhaps an unexpected gift from Kings for some readers that probably dynamited the promotion strategy of the protagonist of the story.

The Guardian article reveals an altercation between the two brothers that escalated and ended in a violent denouement. “He grabbed me by the neck, broke my necklace and threw me to the ground,” Harry narrates in his biography of the supposedly furious reaction of William, the now Prince of Wales. The reason for the anger was the unfavorable opinion of the heir about Meghan Markle, the wife and mother of the two children of the youngest of Lady Di and Carlos III.

The narrated scene dates back to 2019, at the beginning of the contemporary schism of the British monarchy, when William appeared “very heated” at the then-residence of the wayward couple in Kensington Palace. In Harry’s version, his older sister wanted to discuss the “continuing catastrophe” of his relationship with Meghan, whom he called “difficult, rude, acerbic.” There were apparently crosses of accusations and insults until Guillermo lost his temper and wanted to resolve the situation with his fists, always according to the Duke of Sussex.

“It all happened so fast. Very very quickly », he recalls the fight in the kitchen of his apartment. In the furious onslaught, she fell on the dog’s food bowl, breaking it into bits that embedded in her back. “I lay there for a moment, in a daze, then I got up and told him to go away.”

Harry alleges that William goaded him into hitting back, which he declined. He also says that he asked her not to tell the story before Meghan. And he admits that his once-close brother soon regained his composure, “seemed remorseful and apologetic.” Robert Jobson and other Windsor biographers have noted the future king’s volatile character, his explosive outbursts of temper, but have never suggested instances of physical violence.

The Duchess of Sussex ended up finding out about the row after discovering “scratches and bruises” on her husband’s back. “She was not surprised or enraged. She made him very sad, “says the duke in ‘Spare’. The title refers to the human “replacement” that ensures the continuity of the monarchy. Harry even picks up an alleged comment made by his father Carlos after Diana’s second birth. “Marvelous! You have given me an heir and a spare – I have already fulfilled my role ».

The prince’s controversial memoirs were to be published worldwide, on January 10, in some twenty languages. The Spanish slip precedes the broadcast, this Sunday, of two long-term interviews that the prince has granted to the television networks ITV, in the United Kingdom, and CBS in the United States. “I would like my father back. I would like to get my brother back », he announces in the announcement of the British program.