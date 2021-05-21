Prince Harry of England confessed that, during a time in his life, he resorted to parties and alcohol “as a form of escape” of the pain she felt after the death of her mother, Princess Diana, and the way she fitted into the British royal family.

In a new documentary series titled The Me You Can’t See (“What You Can’t See About Me”), which he created with the famous American presenter Oprah Winfrey, Harry shared details of what his life was like after the death of his mother, especially the early years of his youth, and his struggle to maintain his metal stability, according to People magazine.

“I was willing to drink, to take drugs, to try to do the things that made me feel less like I did,” he confessed in the documentary that aired its first episode on the Apple TV platform.

Prince Harry confessed that he turned to alcohol to cope with grief over his mother’s death. Photo: AFP

“But little by little I realized that, okay, I wasn’t drinking Monday through Friday, but I probably drank the equivalent of a week in a single day, on a Friday or Saturday night. And he was drinking, not because he enjoyed it, but because he was trying to mask something, “he said.

In the talk he confessed that the time The happiest of his life were the 10 years he was in the Army “Because there was no special treatment for being a member of royalty.”

Four years of therapy

Your mental health problems are intensified after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997. At the time, Harry was only 12 years old.

“I am one of the first people to recognize that, in the first place, I was afraid, when I went to therapy for the first time, afraid of losing,” he said.

Prince Harry revealed some of his most intimate struggles. Photo: AFP

“Four years of therapy for a person who never thought they would ever need or do therapy is … that’s a lot of time. I was not in an environment in which he was encouraged to talk about it, “he complained, referring to the lack of communication with his family.

Harry also explains that he thought he “needed” therapy because of the “past, to heal from the past”, mainly from his mother’s death.

“I don’t want to think about her, because if I think about her, the fact that I can’t bring her back is going to come out and it’s going to make me sad. What is the use of thinking about something sad? And I just decided not to talk about it. Nobody talked about it, “he recalled.

After Diana of Wales’ death, Harry noted that he had “his head stuck in the sand and it just cracked,” adding: “If people had said: ‘How are you?’ I’d say ‘good’. Never happy. Never sad, very good. Well was the easy answer. “

Prince Harry with his brother, father, uncle and grandfather at the funeral procession for his mother, Princess Diana. Photo: AFP

Panic attacks and severe anxiety

Harry endured “panic attacks [y] severe anxiety “during his royal duties in his early twenties, a period he calls a “nightmare time in my life” due to being in “fight or flight mode” and “freaking out” often.

“Every time I got in the car, and every time I saw a camera, began to perspire. It felt like my body temperature was two or three degrees higher than everyone else in the room. I would convince myself that my face was bright red and everyone could see how I felt, but no one would know why, “shared Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

“Now in hindsight, looking back, it’s all a matter of time. Towards my late 20s, everything got really hectic for me. To the point of exhaustion, he was traveling all over the place “because from his family’s perspective he thought like this:” We need someone to go there: Nepal, Harry. You go “.

He admits that he was always assertive with his obligations but that led to exhaustion.

Apple TV premiered on May 21 this production in which Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Zack Williams and boxer Virginia Fuchs have also participated, among other guests.

According to Apple, the producers of the format had the supervision of 14 specialists and organizations from different parts of the world to talk about metal health treatments and therapies.

The series will also feature testimonies from people of different ages, gender and socio-cultural condition, the platform added.

This is the second collaboration between Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson after the media interview that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave to the presenter at the beginning of March.

The Dukes of Sussex were the protagonists of a great controversy when, in that conversation, Markle accused the British Royal House of racism, pointed to Buckingham Palace for perpetuating lies about Harry and herself, and admitted that she had suicidal thoughts from the pressure she suffered.

Source: EFE