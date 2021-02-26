Prince Harry spoke openly about the reasons that led him to step aside from the Buckingham Palace and everything that involved being part of the British performs.

During an interview with the program The late late show with James Corden, Meghan Markle’s husband, pointed out that his removal to the crown was due to the stalking of the press, since that was “destroying” his mental health “.

“I never left. It was a step back rather than a retreat. It was a very difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. The press was destroying my sanity. It was toxic so I did what any husband and any father would do … I need to get my family out of here“Lady Di’s son commented from a bus in Los Angeles, where the former royal has lived with Meghan Markle and Archie for a year.

Also, the prince harry He noted that he never resigned from the British crown, but will be in the service of the public.

“But I never retired. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decision made on that side, I will never withdraw. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service wherever I am in the world, it will always be the same“, he pointed.

About his life in the United States, prince harry highlighted that he and Meghan Markle They are committed to helping others because it is something they are passionate about.

“It will be a minor version of what we used to do in the UK, but my life will always be one of public service, and Meghan made a commitment to that, and we both enjoyed doing that, trying to bring some compassion and, you know, trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in a certain way, “he said.

