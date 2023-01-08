Prince William is said to have knocked his younger brother Harry to the floor during an argument over the wedding of Harry and his wife-to-be Meghan Markle. Together the brothers would have their father begged not to marry his partner Camilla Parker-Bowles. And vice versa, Charles would have against his two sons sighs if they would please “not make a misery of the last years of his life.”

These kinds of details are in Savethe autobiography of the British Prince Harry, translated into Dutch as Reserve. The book will be officially released on Tuesday. But in Spain, bookshops accidentally put it on sale last week, causing all juicy anecdotes and the attacks on Crown Prince William and King Charles in particular have already become known.

The book is yet another stone in a publicly built wall of tension and recrimination between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the British royal family. The two retired as active members of the royal family in 2020, they now live in California in the US. They have since turned to the media to tell them what a ruthless and racist institution they believe the British royal family is.

This desire for attention is paradoxical, because at the same time Harry does not miss an opportunity to emphasize how dirty the British tabloid press is and how much the media has made his and Meghan’s life miserable. Financial considerations certainly play a role; with the documentary series for Netflix that came out at the end of last year, they would have about 100 million dollars (93.8 million euros) earned. Harry would donate at least part of the proceeds from his biography to charities.

Reconciliation as the goal

In the run-up to the publication of the book, Harry gave long interviews to carefully selected journalists from American and British television channels. They asked him about his drug use, about his time as a soldier in Afghanistan and about his relationship with his brother and father. “I want reconciliation, but first some form of accountability is needed,” he said against British ITV. “There is one side of the story so far, but there are two sides to every story.”

Harry also tells how William got “a red blur” over his eyes during the fight over his wedding, and that he thinks William hoped Harry would attack him back. He says of Charles that he once joked that maybe he wasn’t even Harry’s real father, because his ex Diana had a long-term affair with someone else during their marriage. And Charles would not have given his sons a hug after hearing that their mother had died in a car accident.

If reconciliation with his family is indeed one of Harry’s main goals, how likely is it to come closer with these kinds of attacks? King Charles and Crown Prince William consistently choose not to respond publicly, although intimates do speak up for them in the British media, anonymously. In The Times says a friend of William’s that he “keeps quiet for the good of his family and his country.” “The family can play the long-term game where Harry and Meghan can’t,” says another. William and Charles want to show they are above the accusations. A save can afford to drop out maybe, but one armya crown prince, no.

In the British public opinion, both Harry and Meghan can no longer do much good. Since their Netflix series came out, the percentage of Britons who think positively about the couple has fallen further. So far that 44 percent of Britons think it would be a good idea to strip Harry of his royal titles; 32 percent thought it was not necessary. Sympathy for William and his wife Catherine, on the other hand, increased. In opinion polls, only Prince Andrew, who has already lost his royal titles due to suspicions of sexual abuse, is less popular than Harry and Meghan. Many British media also side with the royal family. „Oh spare us”, headlined the Daily Mail last week, spare us your outpourings.

Charles did the same

The need to make his own side of the story public will be familiar to King Charles, by the way. In the nineties, after his divorce from Diana, Charles was extensively interviewed several times by journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, for an approved biography and a TV documentary. In it, Charles admitted for the first time that he indeed had an affair with his future wife Camilla.

Charles and his best friends also told Dimbleby about the strained relationship with his parents. He described Queen Elizabeth as a cold woman, his father Philip often bullied his son. Philip thought Charles was “a wimp” and that “hit him terribly,” wrote Dimbleby. His book changed the image of devoted parents that many Britons had of their queen and her husband.

The same Dimbleby – he is now a friend of Charles – now said about Harry’s book to BBC Radio 4 that he sees a “very troubled man” in Harry, who has built a narrative about himself as a damaged man by the abrupt loss of his mother. “If you want to improve your relationship with your father and brother, do it privately, not publicly,” Dimbleby said. He called the revelations about Harry’s drug use – he has used cocaine – and his deflowering the outpourings “of a B-category celebrity”.