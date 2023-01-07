Prince Harry claims that his father, King Charles III, was jealous (before he ascended the throne) that his daughters-in-law, Meghan and Kate, would They will steal the spotlight. This is a new revelation of the memoir book that will be published next Tuesday.

According to the British press, which obtained copies of the volume, the then

The Prince of Wales was reluctant to financially support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and even those of Cambridge, William -now first in the line of succession- and Kate.

Harry, who currently lives in the United States, explains that before marrying Meghan, her father asked her if she would continue working as an actress and, when he said no because he would surely move to live in the United Kingdom, the current king warned him that “there was no money to spare” to support her.

In his book titled in Spanish ‘In the shadow’, the youngest son of Carlos and Diana doubts these alleged financial difficulties by concluding that his father’s estate in the English duchy of Cornwall is “tremendously lucrative”.

Interpret then that what Carlos did not want is for a “new and shiny” member of the monarchy, Meghan, “to steal the limelight” according to the British press.

Harry argues that his father had experienced this sensation before and did not like it, in an apparent allusion to the popularity of Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Elsewhere in the book, the prince also reveals that Carlos did not like that William and Kate received too much attention from the media, and assures that in 2015 he expressed his dissatisfaction with the coverage they received.

“Willy did everything he wanted, and sometimes he didn’t want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate getting too much publicity“he writes, according to the British press.

He claims that, prior to one particular public engagement, Carlos’s staff insisted that Kate not be photographed holding a tennis racket, as, he argues, “no doubt that kind of photo would have gotten Dad and Camilla all over the front page.” “.

In recent days, the British media have published multiple revelations taken from Harry’s biography and from the interviews he gave to US channels and British ITV, which will be broadcast in full this Sunday.

William and Harry came out to greet the crowd with their wives Kate and Meghan.

Among other things, it was published that William physically assaulted Harry after having an argument about Meghan; that Harry killed 25 Taliban as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan; that he lost his virginity at 17 to an older woman outside a crowded pub; that he used cocaine at 17 and magic mushrooms at 31; and that his penis froze on a trip to Antarctica.

Furthermore, according to the press, Harry says that both brothers implored their father not to marry Camila; that Carlos did not even hug him when he told him of his mother’s death and that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume at a party in 2005.

