Times: Prince Harry to visit Britain before the first anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II

Prince Harry will travel to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. About it informs The Times.

At the same time, according to the publication, Harry does not plan to meet with any of the members of the royal family.

Earlier it became known that references to the titles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were removed from the official website of the British royal family. In addition, links to their pages have moved to the bottom of the list of members of the royal family.

Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. She became the record holder for the longest reign in British history – 70 years.