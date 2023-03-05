Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were invited to the coronation of King Charles III, The Sunday Times reported this Sunday, but the couple, who have resided in the United States since 2020, have not communicated whether they will attend.

According to a spokesman for the couple, quoted by the British newspaper, Prince Harry “recently received an email from Her Majesty’s office on the coronation” of Carlos III, 74 years old, which will be held on May 6.

“For the moment, the immediate decision on the presence of the duke and duchess will not be communicated on our part,” the spokesman said.

contacted by AFP, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on this information.

The return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation makes rivers of ink flow in the British press, especially after the couple’s violent attacks on the royal family.

Following a documentary aired on Netflix in December, Harry, 38, published his controversial memoir “Spare” in early January (“In the shadow”, in Spanish) in which he narrates an adolescence marked by drugs and alcohol and details the deterioration of relations with his father, King Carlos III, and his brother William.

(Also read: These are the 7 most explosive revelations in Prince Harry’s book)

King Carlos III will be crowned on May 6.

Besides, The prince revealed on Saturday that he always felt “slightly different” from the rest of the British royal family. and that smoking marijuana helped him.

During a long conversation, Harry explained to Dr. Gabor Mate, a trauma specialist, that having grown up in a “broken family”, he now tries to raise his children Archie and Lilibet in a way that does not pass on his “traumas” to them.

“Throughout my entire life, from my youth, I felt slightly different from the rest of my family,” Harry told Mate, according to numerous media outlets that reported this live broadcast interview.

(You can read: Harry and Meghan: how much money do the Dukes of Sussex have and what do they spend it on?)

Throughout my entire life, from my youth, I felt slightly different from the rest of my family

“I felt strange” in this environment “and I know my mother felt the same way,” she said, referring to Princess Diana.

According to him, his wife Meghan Markle, “an exceptional being” who came from “a different world”, “saved” him and “helped him get ahead.”

Throughout the interview, Dr. Mate, author of several books on trauma and dependency, stated that Harry suffers from attention deficit disorder.

After Harry’s documentary and book, relations with the crown have become increasingly tense.

Studying the life of the prince, who lost his mother at the age of 12 and later served with the British army in Afghanistan, the doctor said he suffered “a lot of trauma.”

Harry, installed in California after leaving the United Kingdom and the royal family at the beginning of 2020, explains in his memoirs that he used cannabis and cocaine in his adolescence.

(In addition: King Carlos III: these are the requirements to be invited to his coronation)

Along with Dr. Mate, he explained that cocaine “didn’t do anything good” for him, but that marijuana was “different.” “That really helped me,” he said.

AFP