Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. This was announced on Sunday, February 14, by their representative, whose words are quoted on the @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily page in Instagram…

“We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother,” said a spokesman for Prince Harry and Markle. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child,” he added.

Photo posted by @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily

In early February, it was reported that Meghan Markle had changed her mind about going to the UK to meet with the royal family. Prince Harry and his wife were expected to visit the UK for the first time this summer after moving to the United States last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased their duties as members of the British royal family on April 1, 2020. To be eligible to move to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the Your Royal Highness, government funding and the Sussex Royal brand. After signing a deal with Netflix, Harry and Meghan have achieved financial independence from the royal family.