Their departure is final: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to the royal family. This news, announced Friday, February 19, is not a surprise: with less pressure from the press in particular, the couple is enjoying themselves in California, in the United States.

The Queen of England has decided to take away their last official titles. A total withdrawal recorded by a press release from Buckingham Palace. “The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family”, nevertheless tempers the royal family. But the affectionate formula does not mask the tensions around certain titles. Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, would have liked to keep his military distinctions.

“For the Queen and for the Palace, it was a matter of principle, either one is a servant of the crown or one is not. Harry and Meghan wanted a bit of both, it was the subject of discussions, but there was no compromise, the couple are very unhappy “, believes Richard Fitzwilliams, consultant specializing in the royal family.

