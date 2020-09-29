Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family may deteriorate after they called on US residents to take part in the upcoming presidential elections. It is reported by the British newspaper The Times.

In a message that was broadcast on American television channel ABC, Harry and Meghan called on US residents to “reject rhetoric of hate, misinformation and online negativity” and to take part in “the most important elections of our time.” However, they did not mention any specific candidates or political parties that are fighting for the post of head of the White House.

Related materials

Queen’s advisers believe that the appeal was directed against US President Donald Trump and thereby violated the unwritten ban on interference in politics. As a result, in their opinion, Harry and Meghan did not keep their promise to uphold the queen’s values ​​even after leaving the UK. “Now everything goes to only one thing – permanent exile,” the courtiers predicted.

Violation of agreements with the queen can lead to the fact that Harry and Meghan will lose even those few privileges and titles that they retained after leaving the country. In particular, they may be deprived of the titles “Your Royal Highness”, which they wear but are not allowed to use, and positions in the leadership of the charity The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

In August, a number of British politicians appealed to Queen Elizabeth II to remove the titles of Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The reason for this was Markle’s speech at the When Women Vote conference, in which she urged American women to vote in the presidential election.