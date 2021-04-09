Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mourned the death of Prince Philip, who at 99 years old ceased to exist on the morning of this Friday, April 9, when he was in Windsor Castle.

The couple released a statement through their foundation’s website Archewell, where he referred to the death of the member of the British royal family with a sober but heartfelt message.

When entering the website, the only thing you will find is the dedication with a gray background and white letters. In loving remembrance of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … we will miss you very much, ”the statement reads.

Philip Harry and Meghan

It should be specified that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to open a profile on social media , for which this official statement is the couple’s first reaction to the death of Prince Felipe.

So far, it is not yet confirmed if both will travel from California (United States) to London (England) to attend the funeral of the husband of the Queen Isabell II.

Death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh announced

The Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of prince philip in an official statement. Although the causes were not specified, everything indicates that since he underwent a heart operation, his health would have been complicated.

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The royal family joins people around the world in mourning their loss, ”reads the announcement that surprised and mourned British citizens this morning.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Prince Philip in an official statement. Photo: Twitter capture

Prince Felipe, latest news:

