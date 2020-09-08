Settled in the USA, Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle, who not too long ago made a deal with Netflix that could bring them up to $ 240 million in future profits, returned to the British treasury the cash that had been spent on renovating their house in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, out of taxpayer cash.

£ 2.4 million (about $ 3.2 million) went again to the Sovereign Grant, funds given by the federal government to the Queen and her royal members of the family, who’re now not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On the identical time, Harry and Megan stated that they stored Frogmore Cottage, which is now empty, and can use it as their private residence throughout future visits to the UK. Queen Elizabeth II gave this home to them as a marriage present in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also refuse additional funding from Prince Charles. Beforehand, most of their earnings was cash that Harry’s father gave them from the earnings he acquired from the Duchy of Cornwall – actual property historically owned by the inheritor to the British throne. In keeping with media studies, it was with Charles’ cash that the couple not too long ago purchased a house within the Santa Barbara neighborhood, spending $ 14 million.

Earlier it was reported that Harry and Megan are going to repay their debt for a large-scale renovation of Frogmore Cottage in components – over 11 years, about 24 thousand {dollars} a month. In keeping with consultants, its early reimbursement means the ultimate divorce of Megan and Harry from Britain and their “level of no return” to the royal household. So, the royal correspondent of the publication Daily mail Richard Kaye believes that the couple now not has a “royal future.” And that Harry might lastly be at liberty. He thought of the debt for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage as a series that tied him to his homeland and didn’t permit him to do away with media criticism. Now, in keeping with the prince, the British public will now not have a cause to seek out fault with him and his spouse, and nobody can have the suitable to manage them.

Nevertheless, many imagine that by beginning a manufacturing firm and making a take care of Netflix, the Queen’s grandson and his spouse have turn into much more public than they’ve been. And that they nonetheless will be unable to keep away from the shut and never at all times sympathetic consideration of the media (each in Britain and within the USA) to their life and work.

