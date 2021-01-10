The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to abandon social media such as Twitter and Facebook after a wave of offensive comments. The Times writes about this, citing sources.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry and Megan do not plan to use social networks on behalf of their Archewell charitable foundation. Also, he said, it is “very unlikely” that they will return to the platforms in their personal capacity.

It is noted that the likely reason for this decision could be that the couple faced “hate in the online environment.” So, Meghan Markle has repeatedly complained about the offensive messages that she received on social networks.

Earlier, the debut podcast episode of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle flopped online. In the top of Spotify, he took 17th place, despite the current topic: the show was dedicated to the activists who showed themselves most vividly in the past 2020. Later, the issue came out on the seventh line.

From April 1, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the British royal family. To be eligible to move to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the Your Royal Highness appeal, government funding and the Sussex Royal brand.