Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to change the surnames of their two children, This in order to promote all the projects they have as a couple, was announced on several news portals this weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They are united as a married couple, also as businessmen, as they carry out projects together in business, sponsorships, companies, organizations and foundations.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The Daily Star media shares that said couple decides to name their children now Archi Sussex and Lilibet Sussexthis so that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can position their Sussex brand within the businesses they will undertake.

On the Sussex.com website, which recently launched Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, He describes himself as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental activist” as well as “the New York Times bestselling author of Spare”; Meghan Marklefor her part, writes that she is “a feminist and defender of human rights and gender equality.”

Prince Harry went to United Kingdom visiting his father, King Charles III, after he was diagnosed with cancer, in addition, this could have an impact on the hope that he and his brother William can reconcile.

Join our chat and receive News from Shows on your WhatsApp