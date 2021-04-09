After Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the American city of Montecito, California, the police were called to their home nine times in nine months. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

In July 2020, police visited Harry and Meghan’s California home four times. In three cases, this was due to the triggering of an alarm, and once the police were called by phone. The reason for the call was not reported.

On December 24, 2020, on the eve of Catholic Christmas, the police received two calls. As it turned out, a drunk man who came from Ohio tried to enter the house of Harry and Megan.

The police last visited Harry and Meghan’s home on October 16. The alarm was again triggered. In just nine months, the security system raised the alarm five times.

The house where Harry and Meghan moved in early July 2020 is located in Santa Barbara County, California. It has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, games area, gym, spa and its own cinema. There is also a tennis court, a tea house, a wine cellar, a garage for five cars and two guest houses. The former owner of the mansion was the Russian banker Sergei Grishin. The purchase cost Megan and Harry $ 15 million, and they took out 9.5 million in mortgages.