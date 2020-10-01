British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave a video interview to the English edition Evening Standard. The couple spoke to reporters via Zoom from their California mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has called for an end to “structural racism” in Britain, which keeps “colored” young people unable to make their way into life because they have fewer opportunities compared to whites from the start.

Harry said that he finally got his sight and realized what problems the representatives of ethnic minorities face – after he met Megan, who is a mixed race woman.

“Because I was not aware of so many issues and problems – both in the UK and around the world. I thought I was aware, but no … Do you know when you go to the store with a child and you see only white dolls, you generally think: “This is strange, there is no black doll”? And this is just one example of when we whites do not always realize what it should be like for someone else, with a different skin color, with black skin, to be in the same situation as we are.“- said the prince.

Harry believes that the world as we know “was created by white people for white people“. He stressed that he does not blame anyone, but simply calls for lessons to be learned from this.

Dressed in leather pants and an asymmetrical camel-hair top, Meghan revealed that she and Harry and their one-year-old son are enjoying family life in the United States.

“We are great. Archie is so good. We are very lucky with our baby. He’s so active. Keeps us on our toes. We were just lucky“, – she said.

Meanwhile, in social networks, Megan and Harry, who previously caused a great resonance there, publicly speaking about the presidential elections in the United States, were again criticized. Users accused the couple, who renounced the status of high-ranking members of the royal family and moved overseas, of hypocrisy.

“I thought they left Britain to avoid the press? Higher order hypocrisy“,”I totally respect Harry’s desire to become a private person, but part of it is avoiding media attention.“,”Nice to see that they keep a low profile and maintain their privacy as usual“, – wrote ironically in the comments.

