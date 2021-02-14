British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, PA reports.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed as they await their second child. We can confirm that Archie will become an older brother, ”said a family representative.

It is noted that the sex of the child is not yet known.

We add that the second child of the couple will become the eighth in the order of succession.

Earlier, the wife of British Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle, said that in July last year she lost her second child.

According to Markle, she took her son out of the crib to change the diaper and felt severe pain. Later, Markle and her husband Prince Harry ended up in the hospital. The woman said that she and her husband supported each other in this difficult moment.